Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2022: VIRT, FBMS, FIS

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.5% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.6%.

Bitcoin was 2.6% lower at $43,002 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 4 basis points higher at 1.956%.

In company news, Virtu Financial (VIRT) rose 7.4% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.19 per share, improving slightly over its $1.18 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for the brokerage to earn $0.80 per share, excluding one-time items.

First Bancshares (FBMS) added 2.9% after Tuesday saying it re-authorized its $30 million stock buyback program. The new plan replaces the bank holding company's previous authorization that expired Dec. 31 and runs through the end of 2022.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) slid 2.4% after saying its Worldpay unit will process card-based cryptocurrency purchases and sales for the Crypto.com digital currency platform. It also will provide merchant acquisition services to support Crypto.com's international expansion, the companies said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

