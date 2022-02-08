Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2022: SLQT,VIRT,FBMS,FIS

Financial stocks continued their advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 1.8% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin was 2.6% lower at $43,393 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was 3.8 basis points higher at 1.954%.

In company news, SelectQuote (SLQT) got slammed Tuesday, at one point sinking over 60% to an all-time low of $2.52 a share, after the insurance e-commerce company late Monday reported a surprise net loss for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31 and a 45% decline in revenue from year-ago levels, also missing Wall Street expectations. Its FY22 guidance also lagged consensus views, prompting a slew of analyst downgrades and reduced forecasts by analysts. SelectQuote shares were down over 49% in late trade.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) slid 2.1% after saying its Worldpay unit will process card-based cryptocurrency purchases and sales for the Crypto.com digital currency platform. It also will provide merchant acquisition services to support Crypto.com's international expansion, the companies said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

First Bancshares (FBMS) added 4% after Tuesday saying it re-authorized its $30 million stock buyback program. The new plan replaces the bank holding company's previous authorization that expired Dec. 31 and runs through the end of 2022.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) rose 7.3% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.19 per share, improving slightly over its $1.18 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for the brokerage to earn $0.80 per share, excluding one-time items.

