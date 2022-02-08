Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2022: FISV, KKR, PZN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing by 0.65% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down past 1%.

Fiserv (FISV) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.57, compared with $1.30 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.56. Fiserv was more than 5% lower recently.

KKR (KKR) reported Q4 after-tax distributable earnings of $1.59 per adjusted share, compared with $0.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21. KKR was recently down more than 2%.

Pzena Investment Management (PZN) was gaining nearly 2% after it reported preliminary assets under management of $54.1 billion in January, up from $52.5 billion in December and $42.8 billion in the same month last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.