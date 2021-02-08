Banking
RIOT

Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2021: RIOT,CUB,CME

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.2%.

On the winning side, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) raced as much as 34% higher, touching a best-ever $31.37 a share, after Monday naming board member Jason Les as its new CEO, succeeding Jeff McGonegal, who returns to his long-term role as chief financial officer at the bitcoin mining company following a two-year stint in both positions. Les has been a Riot Blockchain director since October 2017 and was a founding partner at user-interface software firm Binary Digital SC until last November in addition to his work as a professional poker player, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cubic (CUB) rose 9.6% after the payments technology agreed to be acquired by private equity investors Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment through an all-cash deal valued at $2.8 billion, including debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Cubic investors will receive $70 in cash for each of their shares, or 58% above its Sept. 18 price, the day before Elliott said it acquired a 15% stake and was interested in a potential buyout.

CME Group (CME) was fractionally higher after Sunday launching an ether futures contract, further expanding its crypto-derivatives offerings and giving investors a new vehicle to hedge their exposure to the world's second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization and daily volume. The new futures are cash-settled using the reference rate for ether priced in US dollars at 4 pm London time (11 am ET).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIOT CUB CME

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why you should apply for a second PPP loan

    Forbes Advisor Personal Finance & Credit Card Expert Robin Saks Frankel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss why you should apply for a second PPP loan.

    2 days ago

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires