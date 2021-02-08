Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2021: RIOT,CUB,CME

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.2%.

On the winning side, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) raced as much as 34% higher, touching a best-ever $31.37 a share, after Monday naming board member Jason Les as its new CEO, succeeding Jeff McGonegal, who returns to his long-term role as chief financial officer at the bitcoin mining company following a two-year stint in both positions. Les has been a Riot Blockchain director since October 2017 and was a founding partner at user-interface software firm Binary Digital SC until last November in addition to his work as a professional poker player, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cubic (CUB) rose 9.6% after the payments technology agreed to be acquired by private equity investors Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment through an all-cash deal valued at $2.8 billion, including debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Cubic investors will receive $70 in cash for each of their shares, or 58% above its Sept. 18 price, the day before Elliott said it acquired a 15% stake and was interested in a potential buyout.

CME Group (CME) was fractionally higher after Sunday launching an ether futures contract, further expanding its crypto-derivatives offerings and giving investors a new vehicle to hedge their exposure to the world's second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization and daily volume. The new futures are cash-settled using the reference rate for ether priced in US dollars at 4 pm London time (11 am ET).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.