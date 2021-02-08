Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2021: CNA, XLF, FAS, FAZ, MTG, AJG

Financial firms were trading mostly higher before markets open on Monday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gained 0.6%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) rose 1.5%, while its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) declined 1.3%.

CNA Financial (CNA) was up more than 5% after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings Monday of $1.23 per share, up from $0.97 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $1.

In other sector news, MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) was inactive after reporting that the share of new delinquency notices in forbearances was 47% in January, compared with 46% in December and 49% in November.

And, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) closed its previously announced acquisition of The Bollington Wilson Group, an insurance broker in the UK. Shares of the company were unchanged before markets open on Monday.

