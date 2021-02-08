Financial Sector Update for 02/08/2021: AMG,RIOT,CUB,CME

Financial stocks added slightly to their prior gains in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 2.6%.

On the winning side, Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) was almost 17% higher in late Monday trading after the investment firm earlier Monday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $4.22 per share, down from $4.52 per share during the final three months of 2019 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a normalized $3.68 per share profit. Revenue slipped 0.2% year-over-year to $554.4 million, also exceeding the $509.4 million Street view.

Cubic (CUB) rose 9.7% after the payments technology company agreed to be acquired by private equity investors Veritas Capital and Elliott Investment through an all-cash deal valued at $2.8 billion, including debt. Under terms of the proposed transaction, Cubic investors will receive $70 in cash for each of their shares, or 58% above its Sept. 18 price, the day before Elliott said it acquired a 15% stake and was interested in a potential buyout.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) raced as much as 40% higher, touching a best-ever $32.81 a share, after Monday naming board member Jason Les as its new CEO, succeeding Jeff McGonegal, who returns to his long-term role as chief financial officer at the bitcoin mining company following a two-year stint in both positions. Les has been a Riot Blockchain director since October 2017 and was a founding partner at user-interface software firm Binary Digital SC until last November in addition to his work as a professional poker player, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Among decliners, CME Group (CME) turned fractionally lower, giving back a small gain that followed the securities exchange Sunday launching an ether futures contract, further expanding its crypto-derivatives offerings and giving investors a new vehicle to hedge their exposure to the world's second-largest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization and daily volume. The new futures are cash-settled using the reference rate for ether priced in US dollars at 4 pm London time (11 am ET).

