Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2024: NYCB, PRU, CG

February 07, 2024 — 01:45 pm EST

Financial stocks rose in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.9% to $43,466, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 2 basis points to 4.11%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $62.2 billion in December from a revised $61.88 billion gap in November, roughly in line with the $62 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications rose 3.7% in the week ended Feb. 2 due to a large gain in refinancing activity that was partially offset by a decline in new home applications.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares fell 0.5%, paring earlier losses. Moody's cut the lender's credit rating by two notches to junk late Tuesday. Separately, the company is seeking third-party capital as it looks to inject liquidity into a portfolio of residential mortgages held under its Flagstar Bank unit, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Prudential (PRU) shares gained 5.4% after the company closed a $4.9 billion pension risk transfer deal with Shell USA covering pension obligations for 21,500 retirees from the US workforce.

Carlyle (CG) shares jumped 9.2% after the company reported Q4 results that topped estimates by analysts.

