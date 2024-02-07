Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2024: NYCB, PRU, CG

Financial stocks rose in Wednesday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.3% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index climbed 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) gained 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rose 0.9% to $43,466, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries climbed 2 basis points to 4.11%.

In economic news, the US international trade deficit widened to $62.2 billion in December from a revised $61.88 billion gap in November, roughly in line with the $62 billion gap expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

The Mortgage Bankers Association said mortgage applications rose 3.7% in the week ended Feb. 2 due to a large gain in refinancing activity that was partially offset by a decline in new home applications.

In corporate news, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares fell 0.5%, paring earlier losses. Moody's cut the lender's credit rating by two notches to junk late Tuesday. Separately, the company is seeking third-party capital as it looks to inject liquidity into a portfolio of residential mortgages held under its Flagstar Bank unit, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Prudential (PRU) shares gained 5.4% after the company closed a $4.9 billion pension risk transfer deal with Shell USA covering pension obligations for 21,500 retirees from the US workforce.

Carlyle (CG) shares jumped 9.2% after the company reported Q4 results that topped estimates by analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.