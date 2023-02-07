Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2023: TFC, OMF, FISV, THFF

Financial stocks turned higher late in afternoon trading Tuesday, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.6% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index added 0.4% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) lost 0.4%.

Bitcoin advanced 0.4% to $23,097, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 0.3 basis points to 3.662%.

In company news, Truist Financial (TFC) was trading 0.8% higher after Bloomberg News reported that the company eliminated about 5% of its investment banking division.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) was rising 10%. Adjusted Q4 earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Fiserv (FISV) advanced 7.3%. Adjusted Q4 earnings rose to $1.91 per share from $1.57 a year earlier.

First Financial (THFF) climbed 0.7%. Diluted Q4 earnings rose to $1.37 a share from $0.58 a year earlier.

