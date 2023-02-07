Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2023: OMF, FISV, ARCC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was declining by 0.4% recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.9% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 1.0% higher.

OneMain Holdings (OMF) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from $2.38 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.51. OneMain Holdings was up more than 2% recently.

Fiserv (FISV) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

Ares Capital (ARCC) was advancing by more than 1% after it reported Q4 core earnings of $0.63 per share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.56.

