Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2023: OMF

February 07, 2023

Financial stocks were mostly higher in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index (^NYK) rising 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index (^HGX) was climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

In company news, OneMain Holdings (OMF) was rising 9.2% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.56 per diluted share, down from adjusted earnings of $2.38 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share.

Fiserv (FISV) advanced 7.7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, up from $1.57 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.91.

First Financial (THFF) edged 0.7% higher after it reported Q4 diluted earnings Tuesday of $1.37, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.38.

