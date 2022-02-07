Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2022: L, ELVT, CNA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were climbing premarket Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.15%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.51% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Loews (L) was slipping past 2% as it posted Q4 net earnings of $1.37 per share, down from $1.45 a year earlier.

Elevate Credit (ELVT) was gaining more than 10% after saying it has agreed to pay $33 million to settle a case linked to its 2014 spinoff from Think Finance and Think Finance's alleged insolvency at the time of the separation.

CNA Financial (CNA) reported Q4 core earnings of $0.97 per diluted share, down from $1.23 the year before. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ estimated $1. CNA was slightly higher recently.

