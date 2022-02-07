Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2022: COIN, FBNC, SQ

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was ahead 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was up 0.3%.

Bitcoin was 5.9% higher at $44,109 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was flat at 1.929%.

In company news, Coinbase Global (COIN) added 6.1% after Monday announcing the launch of the Crypto Market Integrity Coalition to fight abuse and manipulation within the cryptocurrencies markets. The group, which also includes the Chamber of Digital Commerce and a handful of other fintech firms, eventually plans to launch training programs, share insights and research and dialogue with regulators.

First Bancorp (FBNC) was hanging on a 0.5% gain in Monday trading after declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, up 10% over its previous distribution to investors, and the bank holding company also authorizing a $40 million stock buyback program running through the end of 2022.

Block (SQ) slid 4.4% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed chief financial officer Amrita Ahuja Feb. 2 automatically sold 3,609 of her shares in the payments processor at $127.61 apiece to satisfy tax withholding obligations after the vesting of restricted stock.

