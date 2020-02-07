Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2020: JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB, OCN, CURO, ICE

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -0.01%

BAC: -0.40%

WFC: -0.56%

C: -0.62%

USB: -0.57%

Leading financial stocks were declining before markets open on Friday.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Ocwen Financial (OCN), which was up more than 25% after announcing that it expects net income of $35 million for Q4 2019, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million a year ago.

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) gained more than 4% after the company decided to cease exploring strategic opportunities with eBay (EBAY). eBay was down more than 6% during pre-bell Friday.

In other sector news:

(+) CURO Group Holdings (CURO) was still fractionally higher after Wednesday reporting larger-than-expected adjusted Q4 profit and authorized its first-ever dividend, with plans to pay $0.055 per share on March 2 to investors of record on Feb. 18. The company also authorized a $25 million stock buyback program and projected non-GAAP FY20 EPS exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

