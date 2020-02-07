Financial Sector Update for 02/07/2020:

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.13%

BAC -0.17%

WFC -0.21%

C -0.27%

USB -0.39%

Financial stocks were narrowly lower in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 0.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) SB Financial Group (SBFG) was nearly 2% higher after the bank and wealth managerment company Friday said it was extending its stock buyback program for around 190,000 of its common shares through Dec. 31. The authorization for the company's 400,000-share purchase plan announced last June expired at the end of 2019 after SB Financial reacquired about 210,000 of its shares.

In other sector news:

(+) Ocwen Financial (OCN) climbed 27% after the mortgage origination and servicing company said it expects to report a surprise $35 million Q4 profit, reversing its $2.3 million net loss during the same quarter in 2018 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $30 million GAAP loss. The company also authorized a $5 million stock buyback program.

(+) Bill.com Holdings (BILL) soared 15% after the company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Dec. 31, reversing a $0.01 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter in 2018 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.06 loss. The financial software firm also said its revenue increased 50% over year-ago levels to $39.1 million, topping the $33.82 million analyst mean.

(-) Fidelity National Financial (FNF) slid 6% after the title insurance company announced its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance carrier FGL Holdings (FG). Under terms of the proposed transaction, investors will choose between receiving 0.2558 of a Fidelity National share or $12.50 in cash for each of their FGL shares, representing a 2.9% premium over Thursday's closing price. FGL shares were little changed on Friday.

