Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2024: UBS, KKR, WTW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 06, 2024 — 09:24 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

UBS (UBS) was down nearly 5% after it reported that it swung to a Q4 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from earnings of $0.50 per share a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $1 per share, up from $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) was advancing more than 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $7.44, up from $6.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

