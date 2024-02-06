Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2024: UBS, KKR, WTW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) declining 0.1%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 0.2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.1% higher.

UBS (UBS) was down nearly 5% after it reported that it swung to a Q4 loss of $0.09 per diluted share from earnings of $0.50 per share a year earlier.

KKR (KKR) was over 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted after-tax distributable earnings of $1 per share, up from $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.91.

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) was advancing more than 1% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $7.44, up from $6.33 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $7.06.

