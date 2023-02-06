Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: CNA, L, ALLY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Monday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.52% lower recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down more than 1%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 2% higher.

CNA Financial (CNA) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.94, if comparable.

Loews (L) was advancing by more than 2% after it reported Q4 earnings of $1.53 per diluted share, up from $1.36 a year earlier.

Ally Financial (ALLY) and NASCAR said they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship deal, wherein Ally Bank will become the official consumer bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. Ally Financial was recently slipping past 1%.

