Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: CNA, ALLY, XLF

Financial stocks were declining in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index 0.9% lower and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.8% and The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.1%.

In company news, Ally Financial (ALLY) said Sunday that it signed a multiyear sponsorship deal to become the official consumer bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The company's shares were falling more than 3% Monday afternoon.

CNA Financial (CNA) was advancing over 2% after the company reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.