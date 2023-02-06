Banking
Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2023: BAFN, ALLY, CNA

February 06, 2023

Financial stocks were softer in late afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) edging 0.1% lower.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was down 1.9%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 0.8% lower.

Bitcoin advanced 0.5% to $23,005, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries rose 10 basis points to 3.63%.

In company news, BayFirst Financial (BAFN) gained about 3.4% after the company said that Anthony Leo will retire as chief executive at the end of 2023, but will continue as a director. The company named President Thomas Zernick as its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Ally Financial (ALLY) said Sunday that it signed a multiyear sponsorship deal to become the official consumer bank of NASCAR and NASCAR-owned tracks. The shares were falling almost 4% in late trade.

CNA Financial (CNA) was advancing over 2% after the company reported Q4 core earnings of $1.01 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier, and exceeding market expectations of $0.94 per share.

