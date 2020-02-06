Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2020: SPGI, ICE, WLTW, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.39%

BAC: +0.26%

WFC: -0.64%

C: +0.57%

USB: Flat

Top financial stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) S&P Global (SPGI), which was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.53, up from $2.22 during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus forecast of $2.42 a share.

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was advancing by more than 1% as it booked adjusted Q4 per-share earnings of $0.95, up from last year's $0.94 and in line with the consensus estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(-) Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) was down more than 4% even after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.90 per share, up from $4 per share in the 2018 quarter and above the consensus of $4.86 per share from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

