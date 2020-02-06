Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2020: FSV,FSV.TO,COR,CURO,PAYC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.03%

BAC 0.00%

WFC -0.59%

C +0.20%

USB -0.72%

Financial stocks were ending narrowly mixed on Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.1%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was slipping 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) FirstService Corporation (FSV) touched a new record high this afternoon, rising 7.3% to $149.16 a share, after reporting a 34% increase in Q4 revenue over year-ago levels to $675.6 million and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $15.2 million. The Canadian real estate services company also picked up a pair of positive analyst actions on Thursday, with an upgrade to outperform at Raymond James, which also provided a $15 boost to its price target for FirstService shares to $120 apiece while RBC Capital Markets raised its price target for the stock by $6 to $112 a share.

In other sector news:

(+) CURO Group Holdings (CURO) jumped 27.5% on Thursday after the consumer lender reported a larger-than-expected adjusted Q4 profit and authorized its first-ever dividend, with plans to pay $0.055 per share on March 2 to investors of record on Feb. 18. The company also authorized a $25 million stock buyback program and projected non-GAAP FY20 EPS exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

(-) CoreSite Realty (COR) dropped 5% after the real estate investment trust Thursday reported Q4 funds from operations of $1.30 per share on $146 million in operating revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.31 per share and $148.2 million in revenue. The company is projecting FY20 FFO in a range of $5.10 to $5.20 per share, also trailing the Street view expecting $5.40 per share in FFO this year.

(-) Paycom Software (PAYC) slid almost 10% after the employee payroll and tax software firm projected Q1 revenue trailing the analyst mean, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. For the three months ending March 31, Paycom is expecting Q1 revenue in a range of $240 million to $242 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $248.1 million in Q1 revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.