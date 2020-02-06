Financial Sector Update for 02/06/2020: COR,CURO,PAYC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.01%

BAC -0.07%

WFC -0.81%

C -0.24%

USB -0.50%

Financial stocks have turned mixed in mid-day trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.1%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) CoreSite Realty (COR) dropped nearly 5% after the real estate investment trust Thursday reported Q4 funds from operations of $1.30 per share on $146 million in operating revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.31 per share and $148.2 million in revenue. The company is projecting FY20 FFO in a range of $5.10 to $5.20 per share, also trailing the Street view expecting $5.40 per share in FFO this year.

In other sector news:

(+) CURO Group Holdings (CURO) jumped about 18% on Thursday after the consumer lender reported a larger-than-expected adjusted Q4 profit and authorized its first-ever dividend, with plans to pay $0.055 per share on March 2 to investors of record on Feb. 18. The company also authorized a $25 million stock buyback program and projected non-GAAP FY20 EPS exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

(-) Paycom Software (PAYC) slid 9% after the employee payroll and tax software firm projected Q1 revenue trailing the analyst mean, upstaging better-than-expected Q4 financial results. For the three months ending March 31, Paycom is expecting Q1 revenue in a range of $240 million to $242 million, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $248.1 million in Q1 revenue.

