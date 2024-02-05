Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2024: MBTC, MARA, BX, L

Financial stocks were declining in late Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index shedding 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) down 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.1% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) retreated 1.5%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.1% lower at $42,550, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 13.7 basis points to 4.16%.

In economic news, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled in an interview over the weekend with CBS that policymakers need more evidence to assess the strength of the economy before they begin cutting interest rates, quelling hopes for near-term rate reductions.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 53.4 in January from 50.5 in December, compared with expectations for an increase to 52 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Nocturne Acquisition (MBTC) shares jumped 11% after the blank-check firm said its board further postponed an extraordinary shareholders' meeting to vote on the proposed merger with Cognos Therapeutics until Feb. 27.

Blackstone (BX) is mulling a bid for L'Occitane International and may join with L'Occitane Chair Reinold Geiger in a buyout proposal, Bloomberg reported Monday. Blackstone was shedding 2.6%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) dropped 7.3%. The company reported Monday it produced 1,084 bitcoins in January, up 58% from the same month last year but down 42% from December.

Loews (L) reported Q4 earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.49 a year earlier. Its shares rose 0.2%.

