Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2024: BX, L, MARA

Financial stocks were decreasing in Monday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.8% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.3% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.9%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) was 0.5% lower at $42,566, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12 basis points to 4.15%.

In economic news, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled in an interview over the weekend with CBS that policymakers need more evidence to assess the strength of the economy before they begin cutting interest rates, quelling hopes for near-term rate reductions.

Separately, the Institute for Supply Management's US services index rose to 53.4 in January from 50.5 in December, compared with an increase to 52 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Blackstone (BX) is mulling a bid for L'Occitane International and may join with L'Occitane Chair Reinold Geiger in a buyout proposal, Bloomberg reported Monday. Blackstone shares were shedding more than 2%.

Marathon Digital (MARA) dropped 7.2%. The company reported Monday it produced 1,084 bitcoins in January, up 58% from the same month last year but down 42% from December.

Loews (L) reported Q4 earnings of $1.99 per share, up from $1.49 a year earlier. Its shares were down 0.4%.

