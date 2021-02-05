Banking
ZION

Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2021: ZION,BILL,AON,LAZ

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Financial stocks hung on for moderate gain in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.1%.

In company news, Zions Bancorp (ZION) was ending near its Friday session low, slipping almost 1% and giving back a short-lived gain that followed the bank holding company resuming its stock buyback program, this afternoon authorizing the repurchase of up to $50 million of its common shares during the current Q1. Zions, which had suspended its share repurchases throughout much of 2020, Friday also declared a $0.34 per share quarterly dividend, unchanged from the previous quarter and payable March 15 to investors of record on March 1.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL) pushed out to a 36% advance and a record high of $190.30 a share after the digital billing company late Thursday reported a fiscal Q2 net loss of $0.03 per share, halving its net loss during the same quarter in 2017 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.07 per share net loss. Revenue grew 38.1% year-over-year to $54 million, also exceeding the $47.1 million analyst mean.

Aon (AON) rose 7% after the insurer Friday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $2.62 per share, improving on a $2.53 per share adjusted profit during the prior-year period and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.16 per share. Revenue increased 2.8% over year-ago levels to $2.97 billion, also beating the $2.84 billion analyst mean.

Lazard (LAZ) was sinking fractionally this afternoon, reversing a 3.5% spike that followed the brokerage reporting adjusted Q4 earnings of $1.66 per share, up from $0.91 per share during the final three months of 2019 and easily topping the $0.97 per share Street view. Total operating revenue increased 2.0% year-over-year to $848.8 million, also exceeding the $684.9 million consensus.

