Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2021: LAZ, AON, CBOE, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading higher pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) climbing by 0.78%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 2% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were over 2% lower.

Lazard (LAZ) was rallying past 4% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share, up from $0.91 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.97.

Aon (AON) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.62 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $2.53 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $2.46 per share.

CBOE Global Markets (CBOE) was down more than 2% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per diluted share, the same as a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.23.

