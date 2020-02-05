Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2020: WD,UMN,IRET,FISV

Top Financial Stocks

JPM +1.58%

BAC +3.17%

WFC +2.24%

C +3.04%

USB +1.72%

Financial stocks still were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing 2.0%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.3%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Walker & Dunlop (WD) was ahead almost 9% after the commercial real estate lender beat Wall Street expectations with its Q4 financial results and also increased its quarterly dividend by 20% over its most recent distribution to investors to $0.36 per share. It earned $1.34 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 on $217.2 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share and $11.7 million, respectively.

In other sector news:

(+) Unum Group (UNM) climbed almost 9% after the insurance company reported adjusted Q4 after-tax operating net income of $1.41 per share, up from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew 4.5% over year-ago levels to $3.03 billion, narrowly exceeding the $3.02 billion Street view.

(+) Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) rose 5.5% after the REIT was selected to replace Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Feb. 10.

(-) Fiserv (FISV) slid 1.5% after the financial services company late Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and guided adjusted FY20 net income below Wall Street consensus. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.13 per share on $3.71 billion in adjusted revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.13 per share and $4.06 billion, respectively.

