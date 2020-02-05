Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2020: UNM,IRET,FISV

Banking
Financial stocks were climbing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were advancing 1.6%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also was ahead 2.2%.

(+) Unum Group (UNM) climbed over 8% after the insurance company reported adjusted Q4 after-tax operating net income of $1.41 per share, up from $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue grew 4.5% over year-ago levels to $3.03 billion, narrowly exceeding the $3.02 billion Street view.

(+) Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) rose 6% after the REIT was selected to replace Innophos Holdings Inc. (IPHS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective with the start of regular-session trading on Feb. 10.

(-) Fiserv (FISV) slid 3% after the financial services company late Tuesday missed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 results and guided adjusted FY20 net income below Wall Street consensus. Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.13 per share on $3.71 billion in adjusted revenue, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for $1.13 per share and $4.06 billion, respectively.

