Financial Sector Update for 02/05/2020: ICE, EBAY, WD, CG, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.37%

BAC: +1.43%

WFC: +1.18%

C: +1.70%

USB: Flat

Most financial giants were trading higher pre-bell Wednesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which was advancing by more than 3% after saying it approached eBay (EBAY) to explore potential opportunities that could "create value for the shareholders of both companies" but the e-commerce company "has not engaged in a meaningful way."

In other sector news:

(=) Walker & Dunlop (WD) was unchanged as it released its Q4 results, with the commercial real estate finance company saying earnings were $1.34 per share, declining from $1.41 a year ago but still ahead of the $1.29 average estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Carlyle Group (CG) was slightly higher even after it reported Q4 financial results that missed both earnings and revenue expectations of analysts polled by Capital IQ. For the recent quarter, net loss attributable to the company was $0.08 per common unit, compared with a loss of $0.15 per share in the same quarter a year earlier. The loss missed forecasts for earnings of $0.44 a share.

