Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2022: PFSI, AC, RGA, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.66%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down by 0.65%.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) reported late Thursday Q4 GAAP earnings of $2.79 per diluted share, down from $5.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.58. PennyMac Financial was advancing by more than 2% recently.

Associated Capital Group (AC) was slipping past 2% as it reported late Thursday Q4 earnings of $0.43 per diluted share, down from $2.29 a year earlier.

Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) was more than 1% lower after it reported late Thursday a Q4 adjusted operating loss of $0.56 per diluted share, compared with a profit of $1.19 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized EPS of $0.79.

