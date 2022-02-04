Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2022: BILL,RIOT,LPLA,CPT

Financial stocks extended their Friday advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was surging more than 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index, however, was down 2.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was dropping 0.4%.

Bitcoin was rising more than 11% to $40,623 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 10.3 basis points to 1.930%, recently touching a two-year intraday high of 1.934%.

In company news, Bill.com (BILL) climbed over 38% after the financial software firm better-than-expected fiscal Q2 results and guidance for Q3 and FY22.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) rose over 12% after the digital currency company said it produced 458 bitcoins during January compared with 130 bitcoins during the prior month. The company is now operating a fleet of 32,552 miners and has produced 5,347 bitcoins through its self-mining operations through Jan. 31.

LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA) added 5.1% after the brokerage reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.63 per share, up from $1.53 a year earlier and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.12 per share. Revenue grew 32.3% over year-ago levels to $2.09 billion, also topping the $2.08 billion analyst mean.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) was 1.3% higher, rebounding from a nearly 2% mid-morning retreat, after overnight reporting improved Q4 results compared with year-ago levels and also exceeding Wall Street expectations for the three months ended Dec. 31. The real estate investment trust also declared a Q1 dividend of $0.94 per share, up 13.3% over its most recent quarterly payment to investors.

