Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: PYPL,RBKB,CNOB,ICE

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 1.0% advance.

In company news, PayPal (PYPL) rose 6.4% after the electronic payments processor late Wednesday reported a 29% year-over-year surge in non-GAAP Q4 net income, rising to $1.08 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased by 23% over year-ago levels to $6.12 billion, also outpacing the $6.09 billion Street view.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) climbed 1.8% after Thursday saying it has secured all of the regulatory approvals needed for its purchase of two bank branches in New York's Hudson Valley now owned by ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB). Financial terms were not disclosed.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) declined fractionally, giving back a 2% gain earlier Thursday that followed the securities trading company reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $1.13 per share, up from $0.95 per share during the final three months of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $1.08 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.