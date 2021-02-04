Banking
PYPL

Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: PYPL, DB, ICE, Munispipyo

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were gaining in Thursday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.40%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.4% lower.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was climbing past 5% after it reported late Wednesday a 29% surge in Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.08, beating the $1 average analyst earnings estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was down more than 1% after saying that it booked a profit of EUR51 million ($61.1 million) in Q4 compared with a loss of EUR1.60 billion in the prior-year period.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from adjusted net earnings of $0.95 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PYPL DB ICE

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires