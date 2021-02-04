Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: PYPL, DB, ICE, Munispipyo

Financial stocks were gaining in Thursday's premarket trading with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently advancing by 0.40%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up more than 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 1.4% lower.

PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was climbing past 5% after it reported late Wednesday a 29% surge in Q4 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.08, beating the $1 average analyst earnings estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

Deutsche Bank (DB) was down more than 1% after saying that it booked a profit of EUR51 million ($61.1 million) in Q4 compared with a loss of EUR1.60 billion in the prior-year period.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was nearly 2% higher after it reported Q4 adjusted net earnings of $1.13 per diluted share, up from adjusted net earnings of $0.95 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $1.08 per share.

