Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: MMYT,GOOS,GOOS.TO,SKLZ,LB

Consumer stocks added to their moderate gains Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF was rising 0.8%.

In company news, MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) fell 11% after the online travel reservations company late Wednesday disclosed plans for a $175 million private placement of convertible senior notes due 2028. The initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes have not yet been finalized, according to the company, which expects to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

On the winning side, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS) rallied Thursday, rising almost 22% after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results, with e-commerce revenue supporting the first year-over-year sales increase for the upscale winterwear company since the pandemic began. Excluding one-time items, it earned CAD1.01 per share during the three months ended Dec. 27 on CAD474 million in sales, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a CAD0.80 per share adjusted profit on CAD418.5 million in sales.

Skillz (SKLZ) rushed to a new record high, climbing over 26% to a best-ever $39.49 a share after saying it was teaming with the National Football League on a developer challenge beginning this spring to create a pro football-themed mobile game running on Skillz' e-sports platform. In addition to attracting the next generation of football fans, the upcoming collaboration also is looking to acquaint hundreds of millions of NFL fans with Skillz games.

L Brands (LB) was 8.5% higher after the apparel company Thursday raised its Q4 outlook, now expecting to report net income in a range of $2.95 to $3.00 per share during the three months ending Jan. 31, up from $2.70 to $2.80 per share previously and topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for the clothier to earn $2.74 per share. The company also said Stuart Burgdoerfer will step down as chief financial officer and interim CEO of its Victoria's Secret unit in August when it expects to complete the separation of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.