Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: JHG,PYPL,RBKB,CNOB,ICE

Financial stocks eased slightly from their prior Thursday session highs, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 1.6% this afternoon while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was posting a 1.3% advance.

In company news, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) retreated Thursday, sliding 8.6% in late trade after launching a secondary offering of nearly 30.7 million of its common shares now owned by Dai-ichi Life Holdings, with Japan's third-largest life insurer selling off its entire 16.9% equity stake in the UK-based asset manager. Janus, which Thursday also reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results, said it plans to buy up to $230 million of its stock to be sold, representing around 7.09 million shares based on Wednesday's $32.43 closing price.

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) declined fractionally, giving back a 2% gain earlier Thursday that followed the securities trading company reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $1.13 per share, up from $0.95 per share during the final three months of 2019 and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $1.08 per share.

To the upside, PayPal (PYPL) rose 6.8% after the electronic payments processor late Wednesday reported a 29% year-over-year surge in non-GAAP Q4 net income, rising to $1.08 per share and beating the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.08 per share. Net sales increased by 23% over year-ago levels to $6.12 billion, also outpacing the $6.09 billion Street view.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (RBKB) climbed 1.8% after Thursday saying it has secured all of the regulatory approvals needed for its purchase of two bank branches in New York's Hudson Valley now owned by ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB). Financial terms were not disclosed. ConnectOne was 4.5% higher ahead of Thursday's close.

