Financial Sector Update for 02/04/2021: APPS,KLIC,MXL

Technology stocks were mostly higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 1.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 0.5% this afternoon, overcoming a morning decline.

In company news, Digital Turbine (APPS) raced as much as 31% higher on Thursday, touching an all-time high of $84.14 a share after reporting fiscal Q3 earnings and revenue crushing analyst forecasts, projecting Q4 results topping Street views and also announcing a new $100 million revolving line of credit maturing in 2024.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) rose 9% after the chipmaking equipment company late Wednesday easily exceeded Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q1 results and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter also blowing past analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.86 per share on $267.9 million in revenue during the three months ended Jan. 2, up from $0.29 per share and $144.3 million, respectively, during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for an $0.75 per share adjusted Q1 profit on $264.9 million in revenue.

MaxLinear (MXL) climbed 6.5% after the systems-on-a-chip company late Wednesday reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.39 per share, more than doubling its $0.16 per share adjusted profit in the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue jumped 178% year-over-year to $194.7 million, also exceeding the $189.83 million analyst mean.

