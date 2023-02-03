Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: XLF, FAS, FAZ, PFSi, CBOE, BSAC

Financial stocks were down in Friday premarket activity, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.8%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) was dropping 2.2%, while bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was rising 2.4%.

PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) reported Q4 earnings of $0.71 per diluted share, down from $2.79 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.07 per share. Shares of the company were rising more than 3% premarket.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $1.70 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.76. Shares of the company were down 2.8% in recent premarket activity.

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) was declining more than 1% as it reported Q4 earnings of 0.54 Chilean pesos ($0.0007) per share, down from 1.23 Chilean pesos a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.81 Chilean pesos.

