Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: EDBL,LESL,F,JWN

Consumer stocks were ending broadly lower in Friday trading, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) dropping 0.5% and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) retreating 3.3%.

In company news, Edible Garden AG (EDBL) tumbled 44%, staying within close range of a record low of $4.52 a share, after the packaged produce grower late Thursday priced an upsized $10.2 million public offering of more than 1.6 million shares at $6.30 apiece, or almost 25% under its last closing price. The deal was increased in size by 79% over its original plan to offer around 904,000 shares, while investors also received an equal number of five-year warrants exercisable at $6.30 a share.

Leslie's (LESL) shares declined almost 11% after the retailer late Thursday reported a wider Q1 net loss compared with year-ago levels and trailing analyst estimates. Net loss for the three months ended Dec. 31 grew compared with its $0.06 per share loss during the final three months of 2021, expanding to a $0.14 per share loss and missing the Capital IQ consensus for a Q1 loss of $0.13 per share.

Ford (F) dropped 8% on Friday after the automaker reported adjusted Q4 net income of $0.51 per share, almost doubling its $0.26 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus call by $0.11 per share.

Among gainers, Nordstrom (JWN) shares rallied Friday, rising nearly 25%, amid reports activist investor Ryan Cohen may soon seek to push out several current board members after acquiring a "sizable" stake in the department-store retailer. In particular, Cohen wants to oust Mark Tritton, the former CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), sources told The Wall Street Journal.

