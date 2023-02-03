Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: CBSH,BSAC,PIPR,ASPS

Financial stocks steadied near their Friday intraday lows, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) both dropping 2.5%.

Bitcoin was declining 1.8% to $23,375, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 13.6 basis points to 3.532%, reversing recent declines after an unexpectedly large increase in January hiring.

In company news, Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) added 0.7% after the bank holding company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share, up 7% from the previous payout.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) gained 6.8% after Q4 earnings and revenue topped estimates by analysts. The broker declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share in addition to a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) surged 25% after the company cut its projected loss for 2022 by $15 million from its prior forecast, as calculated by its non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company also said it generated around $600,000 in adjusted EBITDA during Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a year-earlier loss.

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) fell 2.2% after Q4 net income missed estimates by analysts.

