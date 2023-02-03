Banking
BSAC

Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: BSAC,PIPR,ASPS

February 03, 2023 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were declining in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 3.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.5% to $23,465, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.3 basis points to 3.519%, reversing recent declines after an unexpectedly large increase in January hiring.

In company news, Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) fell 1.4% after reporting Q4 net income of 0.54 Chilean pesos ($0.0007) per share, paring a 1.23-peso profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the three-analyst consensus estimate of 0.81 during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) gained 8.8% after reporting significant declines in its Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels but still notably surpassed Wall Street expectations. The broker Friday also declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) climbed over 20% after real estate and mortgage services company Friday cut its projected loss for 2022 by $15 million from its prior forecast, as calculated by its non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company also said it generated around $600,000 in adjusted EBITDA during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a year-ago loss.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSAC
PIPR
ASPS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.