Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2023: BSAC,PIPR,ASPS

Financial stocks were declining in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index declining 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 2.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 3.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 2.5% to $23,465, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.3 basis points to 3.519%, reversing recent declines after an unexpectedly large increase in January hiring.

In company news, Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) fell 1.4% after reporting Q4 net income of 0.54 Chilean pesos ($0.0007) per share, paring a 1.23-peso profit during the same quarter in 2021 and missing the three-analyst consensus estimate of 0.81 during the three months ended Dec. 31.

Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) gained 8.8% after reporting significant declines in its Q4 earnings and revenue compared with year-ago levels but still notably surpassed Wall Street expectations. The broker Friday also declared a special dividend of $1.25 per share in addition to its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) climbed over 20% after real estate and mortgage services company Friday cut its projected loss for 2022 by $15 million from its prior forecast, as calculated by its non-GAAP earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company also said it generated around $600,000 in adjusted EBITDA during its Q4 ended Dec. 31, reversing a year-ago loss.

