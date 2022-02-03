Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2022: JHG, DX, BSIG

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was sinking 1.6% to $36,809 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.5 basis points to 1.831%.

In company news, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was 0.6% lower this afternoon, erasing most of a nearly 5% morning decline for the asset manager, after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $1.05 per share, up from $1.04 during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 6.1% year-over-year to $697.2 million, lagging the $701.4 million Street view.

Dynex Capital (DX) rose 1.8% after the the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net interest income increased 8.3% year-over-year to $15.6 million, also topping the $14.2 million analyst mean.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) added 6.8% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 income of $0.53 per share, up from $0.28 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased almost 35% year-over-year to $162.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting BrightSphere to earn $0.38 per share, excluding one-time items, on $108.8 million in revenue.

