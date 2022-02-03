Banking
JHG

Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2022: JHG, DX, BSIG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were sliding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 1.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was sinking 1.6% to $36,809 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 6.5 basis points to 1.831%.

In company news, Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was 0.6% lower this afternoon, erasing most of a nearly 5% morning decline for the asset manager, after reporting adjusted Q4 net income of $1.05 per share, up from $1.04 during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Revenue grew 6.1% year-over-year to $697.2 million, lagging the $701.4 million Street view.

Dynex Capital (DX) rose 1.8% after the the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net interest income increased 8.3% year-over-year to $15.6 million, also topping the $14.2 million analyst mean.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) added 6.8% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 income of $0.53 per share, up from $0.28 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased almost 35% year-over-year to $162.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting BrightSphere to earn $0.38 per share, excluding one-time items, on $108.8 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JHG DX BSIG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular