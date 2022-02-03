Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2022: ING, LAZ, BAM, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were retreating premarket Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 1%.

ING Groep (ING) reported a Q4 net income of 945 million euros ($1.07 billion), compared with 727 million euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 1.03 billion euros. ING was down more than 5% recently.

Lazard (LAZ) was gaining more than 3% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.92 per diluted share, up from $1.66 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) was down more than 1% after it priced a public offering of $400 million of 3.625% senior notes due 2052 as well as a $400 million re-opening of its 3.90% notes due 2028.

