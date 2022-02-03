Banking
CTRE

Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2022: CTRE,JHG,DX,BSIG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks continued to lose ground, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping 1.0% this afternoon.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was sinking 0.9% to $36,809, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.5 basis points to 1.827%.

In company news, Caretrust REIT (CTRE) fell 3.5% after the health care property manager Thursday announced its purchase of the Ennis Care Center, a 155-bed skilled nursing facility near Fort Worth, Texas. CareTrust said the deal will increase the total amount of rent it receives from facility operator Eduro Healthcare by $815,000 per year.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was 1.5% lower this afternoon after reporting a 6.1% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $697.2 million although that still lagged the $701.4 million Street view. Janus also said the managers of its Intech Investment Management unit were acquiring the subsidiary for an undisclosed amount.

To the upside, Dynex Capital (DX) rose 0.9% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net interest income increased 8.3% year-over-year to $15.6 million, also topping the $14.2 million analysts mean.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) added 4.6% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 income of $0.53 per share, up from $0.28 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased almost 35% year-over-year to $162.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting BrightSphere to earn $0.38 per share, excluding one-time items, on $108.8 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTRE JHG DX BSIG

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular