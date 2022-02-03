Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2022: CTRE,JHG,DX,BSIG

Financial stocks continued to lose ground, with the NYSE Financial Index and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) both dropping 1.0% this afternoon.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was falling 1.7% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was down 0.9%.

Bitcoin was sinking 0.9% to $36,809, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.5 basis points to 1.827%.

In company news, Caretrust REIT (CTRE) fell 3.5% after the health care property manager Thursday announced its purchase of the Ennis Care Center, a 155-bed skilled nursing facility near Fort Worth, Texas. CareTrust said the deal will increase the total amount of rent it receives from facility operator Eduro Healthcare by $815,000 per year.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) was 1.5% lower this afternoon after reporting a 6.1% year-over-year increase in Q4 revenue to $697.2 million although that still lagged the $701.4 million Street view. Janus also said the managers of its Intech Investment Management unit were acquiring the subsidiary for an undisclosed amount.

To the upside, Dynex Capital (DX) rose 0.9% after the real estate investment trust reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $0.45 per share, unchanged from the same quarter in 2020 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share. Net interest income increased 8.3% year-over-year to $15.6 million, also topping the $14.2 million analysts mean.

BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) added 4.6% after reporting non-GAAP Q4 income of $0.53 per share, up from $0.28 per share during the same quarter in 2020, while revenue increased almost 35% year-over-year to $162.9 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, had been expecting BrightSphere to earn $0.38 per share, excluding one-time items, on $108.8 million in revenue.

