Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2021: NMR,OPBK,RLGY

Financial stocks were edging higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index climbing 0.2% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was rising 0.3%.

In company news, Nomura Holdings (NMR) climbed 7.7% after the Japanese broker overnight reported a Q3 profit of JPY31.16 per share, up from JPY17.63 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and topping the two-analyst mean expecting JPY19.20 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 20.9% year-over-year to JPY402.09 billion, also exceeding the JPY353.16 billion Street view.

OP Bancorp (OPBK) rose almost 1% after Wednesday announcing plans to acquire a $105 million Small Business Administration loan portfolio from Korean lender Hana Financial for about $102 million. OP Bancorp also will be buying a $295 million servicing portfolio of guaranteed SBA 7(a) loans, with both deals expected to close within 90 days, it said.

Among decliners, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) dropped 2.5% after the residential real estate services company Wednesday priced an upsized $300 million private placement of 5.75% senior notes due 2029 at 101.5% of par. Net proceeds from the offering, which was increased in size by 50% over the company's original $200 million plan, will be used to repay its term loan B credit facility and other debt.

