Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2021: EVR, NMR, APO, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were inactive premarket Wednesday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) unchanged in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were up 0.39% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were 0.30% lower.

Evercore Partners (EVR) was climbing past 7% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $5.67 per diluted share, up from $2.72 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.12.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) was up more than 4% after posting fiscal Q3 net income attributable to shareholders of 31.16 yen ($0.30) per share, up from net income attributable to shareholders of 17.63 yen per share in the prior-year period.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was more than 2% higher as it reported Q4 distributable earnings of $0.72 per share, down from $1.10 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.50.

