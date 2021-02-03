Financial Sector Update for 02/03/2021: BTBT,NMR,OPBK,RLGY

Financial stocks continued to edge higher in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.4%.

In company news, Bit Digital (BTBT) was 2.3% higher in late Wednesday trading, easing from an 11.5% advance earlier in the session that followed the company naming Erke Huang to be its interim chief executive officer, succeeding Min Hu, who the Bit Digital board forced out because he would not participate in its bitcoin mining operations. Huang currently is chief financial officer at Bit Digital.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) climbed 7.4% after the Japanese broker overnight reported a Q3 profit of JPY31.16 per share, up from JPY17.63 per share during the same quarter in 2019 and topping the two-analyst mean expecting JPY19.20 per share for the three months ended Dec. 31. Revenue increased 20.9% year-over-year to JPY402.09 billion, also exceeding the JPY353.16 billion Street view.

Among decliners, Realogy Holdings (RLGY) dropped 2.1% after the residential real estate services company Wednesday priced an upsized $300 million private placement of 5.75% senior notes due 2029 at 101.5% of par. Net proceeds from the offering, which was increased in size by 50% over the company's original $200 million plan, will be used to repay its term loan B credit facility and other debt.

