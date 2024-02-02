Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2024: CBOE, AON, VRTS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.6% lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2% higher.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was more than 2% lower after it reported a Q4 revenue of $968.7 million, down from $1 billion a year earlier.

Aon (AON) was down 0.7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.89 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) was up 0.3% after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that also surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.