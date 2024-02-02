News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2024: CBOE, AON, VRTS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 02, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by MT Newswires

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 0.6% lower.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 1.4% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2% higher.

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) was more than 2% lower after it reported a Q4 revenue of $968.7 million, down from $1 billion a year earlier.

Aon (AON) was down 0.7% after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.89 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier.

Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) was up 0.3% after it reported higher Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue that also surpassed Capital IQ analysts' estimates.

