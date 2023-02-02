Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2023: VINO,UPST,JHG,WULF

Financial stocks turned little changed late in afternoon trading Thursday, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% but the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) slipping less than 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.9% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 2.0%.

Bitcoin advanced 0.9% to $23,809, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries slipped 0.1 basis points to 3.396%.

In company news, Gaucho Group Holdings (VINO) more than quadrupled in value Thursday, rising 365% late in afternoon trading, after the property manager said the sales program for luxury vineyards estate in Argentina has the potential to generate at least $5 million in revenue this year. Future lot developments, along with a planned 60-room hotel and spa, and home sales could produce another $25 million in yearly revenue, the company said.

Upstart (UPST) streaked 17% higher after nbkc bank Thursday said it is partnering with the consumer lender marketplace to expand the Kansas City-based community bank's personal loans business.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) added more than 13% after the asset manager reported a drop in its non-GAAP Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.61 per share, but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Revenue also declined, sliding to $515.2 million but also beating the $470.8 million analyst mean.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled 31% after the digital assets technology company priced a $25 million public offering of its common stock and received another $4.3 million after investors who participated in a December 2022 financing exercised warrants to acquire additional TeraWulf shares.

