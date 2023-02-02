Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2023: UPST, JHG, WULF

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 2.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $23,931, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.7 basis points to 3.38%.

In company news, Upstart (UPST) streaked 24% higher after nbkc bank Thursday said it is partnering with the consumer lender marketplace to expand the Kansas City-based community bank's personal loans business.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) added more than 17% after the asset manager reported a drop in its non-GAAP Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.61 per share, but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Revenue also declined, sliding to $515.2 million but also beating the $470.8 million analyst mean.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled over 31% after the digital assets technology company priced a $25 million public public offering of its common stock and also received another some $4.3 million after investors who participated in a December 2022 financing exercised warrants to acquire additional TeraWulf shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.