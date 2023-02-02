Banking
UPST

Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2023: UPST, JHG, WULF

February 02, 2023 — 01:57 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 3.8% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was gaining 2.5%.

Bitcoin was increasing 4% to $23,931, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was slipping 1.7 basis points to 3.38%.

In company news, Upstart (UPST) streaked 24% higher after nbkc bank Thursday said it is partnering with the consumer lender marketplace to expand the Kansas City-based community bank's personal loans business.

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) added more than 17% after the asset manager reported a drop in its non-GAAP Q4 net income compared with year-ago levels, falling to $0.61 per share, but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.20 per share. Revenue also declined, sliding to $515.2 million but also beating the $470.8 million analyst mean.

TeraWulf (WULF) tumbled over 31% after the digital assets technology company priced a $25 million public public offering of its common stock and also received another some $4.3 million after investors who participated in a December 2022 financing exercised warrants to acquire additional TeraWulf shares.

