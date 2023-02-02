Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2023: SAN, ING, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.55% higher recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

Banco Santander (SAN) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q4 underlying earnings of 0.13 euros ($0.14) per share, up from 0.12 euros a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.12 euros per share.

ING Groep (ING) reported Q4 earnings of 0.30 euros ($0.33) per share, up from 0.25 euros a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.27 euros. ING Groep was down more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

Deutsche Bank (DB) reported Q4 earnings of 0.92 euros ($1.01) per diluted share, up from 0.12 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.35 euros. Deutsche Bank was over 2% lower recently.

