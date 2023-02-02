Banking
SAN

Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2023: SAN, ING, DB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

February 02, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.55% higher recently. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up more than 1%, and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was over 1% lower.

Banco Santander (SAN) was climbing past 7% after it reported Q4 underlying earnings of 0.13 euros ($0.14) per share, up from 0.12 euros a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.12 euros per share.

ING Groep (ING) reported Q4 earnings of 0.30 euros ($0.33) per share, up from 0.25 euros a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.27 euros. ING Groep was down more than 4% in recent premarket activity.

Deutsche Bank (DB) reported Q4 earnings of 0.92 euros ($1.01) per diluted share, up from 0.12 euros a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.35 euros. Deutsche Bank was over 2% lower recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAN
ING
DB
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.