Financial Sector Update for 02/02/2022: TRIN, CBOE, PYPL

Financial stocks have turned higher in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was adding 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.5% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 1.8%.

Bitcoin was 3.5% lower at $37,468 while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 5.3 basis points to 1.747%.

In company news, Trinity Capital (TRIN) climbed 1.4% after the venture capital firm Wednesday said it will record a $50.8 million net gain during its current Q1 from the recent sale of its equity stake in former portfolio companies Lucid Group (LCID) and Matterport (MTTR).

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) rose 0.4%, reversing a small morning decline, after the securities exchange announcing the upcoming launch of Nanos options for S&P 500 Index on March 14, subject to regulatory approvals. Nanos are 1/100th the size of CBOE's Mini-S&P 500 Index options contract and will exclusively list on the CBOE Options Exchange.

Paypal (PYPL) was plunging over 26% after the payments processor late Tuesday missed analyst forecasts with its Q4 earnings and issued Q1 and FY22 guidance also lagging the Wall Street consensus. The company is projecting an $0.87 per share adjusted profit for the current Q1 and non-GAAP FY22 net income of $4.60 to $4.75 per share. Analysts, on average, are looking for Q1 earnings of $1.16 per share, excluding one-time items, and normalized FY22 net income of $5.26 per share.

